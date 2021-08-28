Mike Tyson's prediction for Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley match: 'gonna be a tough fight'

Boxing legend Mike Tyson doubled down on his support of Jake Paul ahead of Sunday’s pay-per-view match against former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

Tyson told TMZ Sports on Friday that he believes Paul’s 3-0 record speaks for itself.

"He hasn’t lost yet," adding that it’s sure to be a "tough fight."

Paul, 24, had his first professional match against another YouTuber back in January 2020 but trying to assert himself as a legitimate boxer he took on more fights including former NBA player Nate Robinson and MMA fighter Ben Askren.

But Woodley, 39, says his experience gives him a clear competitive edge.

"Jake has been fighting for five minutes. Why is age a factor?" he told the New York Post of Paul’s taunts. "It’s a factor if someone’s faster, stronger or if they are more skilled — he’s none of the above. He can’t change the fact of my experience level, what I’ve done in the game, my mindset, my mentality and just being in there for the minutes, hours and years. He can’t make that up in any training camp."

Woodley is 19-7-1 but he hasn’t won a fight since September 2018.

He told the Post that Sunday’s fight goes beyond beating Paul. He hopes to establish another run with a win this weekend.

"Before my last fight, I was already thinking about doing combat sports and fighting for different leagues and being a free agent. Boxing has already been there the whole time, but boxing Jake Paul was a new concept. I don’t just want to fight Jake and that be it. … The maximum goal and reward is a championship, but I’m not going to look too far down the road right now.

Tyson never questioned Woodley’s heart but told TMZ Sports that Paul’s victory will come down to one thing.

"His fists."