Mike Tomlin refutes claims Steelers are 'stuck,' pushes back against potential trade to different team

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the NFL's most heralded franchises, winning six Super Bowls in its history. But in recent years, the franchise has become accustomed to flaming out in the postseason.

Mike Tomlin has been at the helm since 2006 and coached the team to one of those Super Bowl titles. While Tomlin has still never ended a regular season with a losing record, it has now been eight years since he led a team to victory in a playoff game.

The Steelers are one of the most stable franchises in the league, having only had three head coaches over the past five decades. Nevertheless, the lack of recent success in the playoffs has prompted some concerns about whether Tomlin should remain in place.

Yet Tomlin shrugged on Tuesday when asked if it feels as if the Steelers are "stuck" after they were dominated by the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round on Saturday.

"Stuck is kind of a helpless feeling," the NFL’s longest-tenured coach said. "And I don’t know that I feel helpless."

Tomlin then acknowledged the disappointment everyone involved with the Steelers were feeling following the early playoff exit. "I definitely don’t feel in the mood for optimism or the selling of optimism," he said. "I don’t know that that’s appropriate. You know, it’s disappointing not to be working. And so that’s where we are."

And while changes are certainly coming to the coaching staff — most likely on defense after the Steelers were gashed during a five-game freefall through the standings — Tomlin doesn’t appear to be going anywhere as he enters the first season of a three-year extension he signed last June.

Tomlin believes he's still "capable" of helping Pittsburgh end its longest playoff victory drought since the "Immaculate Reception" more than a half-century ago.

Yet he also finds himself entering a third offseason in four years with questions at quarterback. Skylar Thompson, who signed with the Steelers on Tuesday, is the only quarterback under contract for the 2025 season. Russell Wilson, Justin Fields and Kyle Allen — all of whom played during the 2024 season — are all scheduled to become free agents when the new league year begins in March.

While Wilson and Fields both expressed interest in returning and Tomlin said the team is "open to considering those guys," there’s also the very real chance they begin 2025 with their fifth different Week 1 starter in as many seasons.

Though the offense made progress — particularly during a midseason stretch in which Wilson won six of his first seven starts — the Steelers averaged just 14.2 points during their late swoon, hardly good enough to advance to the divisional round or beyond.

Tomlin also acknowledged he understands there is discontent growing among the fanbase during what can best be described as his team’s "Groundhog Day" era.

"I understand the frustrations," he said. "And to be quite honest, I share it."

The 12th-winningest coach in NFL history — he will reach the top 10 if the Steelers win at least eight games in 2025 — doesn’t believe his message has lost its effectiveness, in part because he believes that is a small component of his job. The vast majority is on schematics, preparation and talent development and in those ways he believes the team has evolved.

"I’m open to adaptation and change and have been," he said. "And so it’s not a new discussion. It’s not like I’ve been doing the same things over (and over)."

Tomlin remains intent on trying to be a part of the solution in Pittsburgh, saying teams with job openings that might inquire about his willingness to move on should save their time.

"I have no message," Tomlin responded via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette when asked if he had a message to any team potentially looking to acquire him in a trade. "Save your time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

