Mike Leach's health issue sparks outpouring of prayers for Mississippi State coach

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach was hospitalized with a "personal health issue" and the college football world offered their thoughts and prayers for him.

"Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today," the school said Sunday. "That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance."

"That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family."

According to Sports Illustrated, Leach’s health situation was "critical."

Prayers began to trickle in for the 61-year-old head coach. Everyone from LSU coach Brian Kelly to Houston coach Dana Holgorsen weighed in.

Leach took over at Mississippi State before the 2020 season after a successful eight years at Washington State. In 36 games since 2020, he is 19-17 and has led the Bulldogs to a bowl game in each of his first three seasons.

Mississippi State was 8-4 this season. Leach went viral several times while talking to reporters.