Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi State Bulldogs
Published

Mike Leach's epic rants and clever quips remembered as Mississippi State coach battles health issue

Leach was dealing with a 'personal health issue'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach was known for installing an offense wherever he coached that would help his quarterback reach 4,000 or more passing yards no matter where he went.

Kliff Kingsbury, B.J. Symons, Graham Harrell, Luke Falk, Gardner Minshew and Will Rogers were just some of the quarterbacks to reach the feat.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban shakes hands with Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach prior to their match at Davis Wade Stadium on Oct. 16, 2021 in Starkville, Mississippi.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban shakes hands with Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach prior to their match at Davis Wade Stadium on Oct. 16, 2021 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Michael Chang/Getty Images)

However, better than his offense might have been the rants or clever quips he would give in between games. From aliens to coffee to wedding advice, Leach would have thoughts and opinions on the matter. As Sports Illustrated reported that Leach’s health was "critical," college football fans remembered some of the best moments from the 61-year-old coach.

The school said Sunday that Leach was hospitalized with a "personal health issue."

MISSISSIPPI STATE'S MIKE LEACH HOSPITALIZED WITH 'PERSONAL HEALTH ISSUE,' SCHOOL SAYS

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach and Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talk before the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Nov. 24, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi.

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach and Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin talk before the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Nov. 24, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

"Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today," the school said. "That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance."

"That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family."

Leach took over at Mississippi State before the 2020 season after a successful eight years at Washington State. In 36 games since 2020, he is 19-17 and has led the Bulldogs to a bowl game in each of his first three seasons.

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium on Nov. 5, 2022 in Starkville, Mississippi.

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach before the game against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium on Nov. 5, 2022 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mississippi State was 8-4 this season. Leach went viral several times while talking to reporters.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings