Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim coach before Matt Rhule hire, arrested in domestic case

Mickey Joseph, who served as an interim head football coach for Nebraska this season, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for strangulation and third-degree domestic assault charges, police said.

Joseph was taken into custody after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at around 2 p.m. local time, the Lincoln Police Department said in a statement on social media.

After officers concluded their investigation, police said he was arrested on the charges.

Joseph had been Nebraska's interim head coach for most of this season up until the university hired Matt Rhule as their head coach.

"I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy he has been placed on administrative leave," Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said on Wednesday. "We will have no additional comment at this time."

No further details about the incident were released.

The 54-year-old was originally hired by the school as the wide receivers coach, associate head coach, and passing game coordinator, but was tagged as the interim head coach on Sept. 11 after they fired Scott Frost.

There was a clause in his restructured contract that allowed him to return to his role as associate head coach, but that has not been officially exercised yet. Rhule has not said whether he would keep Joseph on his staff.

Joseph was a quarterback for the Cornhuskers for 32 games between 1988 and 1991, but he struggled on the stat sheet and was unable to stay healthy for most of his tenure at the school.

Nebraska went 2-6 while Joseph was the head coach.