Michigan State's Cassius Winston posts touching tribute to brother on social media

Michigan State star Cassius Winston posted a touching message about his late brother on social media Monday following his game against Binghamton.

Winston’s brother, Zachary Winston, died after being hit by an Amtrak train on Saturday night. Zachary Winston was a basketball player at Albion College. With his heart still heavy, Cassius Winston still started for the Spartans on Sunday night.

“I love you bro, w everything I have in my entire body. I love you so much, if I could carry yo pain I would wear it on my shoulders just to see you happy and wouldn’t think twice. I understand it was to much, I understand I really do and yo story won’t end here,” Winston wrote on Instagram along with pictures of him and his brother.

“I can promise you that, the next time I run into someone in your situation ima save them, cause that’s wha [sic] you would want me to do. I wish it was a term that goes deeper then brother, cause that’s what’s you are to me, 1/3 of my heart. And I’m struggling because there is nothing that can replace that Smoothie. I need you, I miss you.”

Spartans coach Tom Izzo released a statement on the death of Winston’s brother.

“Our hearts are filled with sorrow for the Winston family,” Izzo said. “Their pain over the sudden loss of Zachary is unimaginable. It's impossible to find the right words in this moment, other than to say that we will support the family in whatever way they need.”

After the game, Izzo also spoke on the bigger picture.

“When you leave here tonight, whoever it is -- son, daughter, older mother, father, wife or husband -- it would do you good to tell them you love them and you appreciate them,” he said. It would do you a lot of good, and any of the people closest to you, that you say that. You say it, and you say it, and you say it. Because one morning you wake up, and everything's one way, and by 9 o'clock that night, everything's another way. And then you don't get a chance to say it. So I told my team after I loved every one of them.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.