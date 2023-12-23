Expand / Collapse search
Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State basketball star Jeremy Fears Jr. undergoes surgery after gunshot to leg, school says

Fears' injuries are not considered life-threatening

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Freshman Michigan State basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. was shot in the leg while visiting his hometown, the university confirmed.

Born in Joliet, Illinois, the freshman guard's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting happened either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. In a statement released Saturday, MSU coach Tom Izzo said Fears underwent surgery.

Jeremy Fears Jr. seen during the game

Jeremy Fears Jr. of the Michigan State Spartans during a game against the Duke Blue Devils in the Champions Classic at the United Center Nov. 14, 2023, in Chicago. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

"Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably," Izzo said in a statement. "While there is much we still don’t know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery."

Fox News Digital contacted the Joliet Police Department but did not immediately hear back.

In a statement obtained by ESPN, police said an 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old woman were both injured in a shooting. Authorities also said the male was wounded in the thigh, while the woman had a wound to the pelvis.

The woman's injuries were not considered life-threatening either.

Both the man and the woman were inside a home with friends when an unidentified gunman entered and began firing shots, according to police. It remains unclear if either of the victims were the shooter's intended targets.

Authorities did not release the identity of the victims, but sources told ESPN that the details of the report line up with what they know about the incident involving Fears.

Police continue to search for the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

Jeremy Fears brings the ball up the court

Jeremy Fears Jr. brings the ball up court during the McDonald's All-American game at Toyota Center March 28, 2023, in Houston, Texas. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Fears had a career-high 10 assists off the bench in Thursday's game against Stony Brook. The Spartans are off for the next several days until they face Indiana State Dec. 30.

Fears was a McDonald's All-American and a five-star recruit coming out of high school. He has appeared in all 12 of MSU's games this season. The 18-year-old is averaging 3.5 points and 3.3 assists per game.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.