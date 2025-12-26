Michigan sets sights on new head coach candidate to replace Sherrone Moore following scandal: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the University of Michigan continues to deal with the fallout of the Sherrone Moore firing, his replacement may have come into focus.

Kyle Whittingham, who announced he would step down as Utah’s head coach after 21 seasons following their bowl game on Dec. 31, has become "the focus of Michigan’s coaching search," according to ESPN.

It is expected that Whittingham’s candidacy will be shared with Michigan officials on Friday, and they could be offering him a deal shortly after that.

After leading Utah to a 10-2 record, Whittingham notched a career 177-88 record over his two decades worth of coaching the Utes. He even had a perfect 13-0 season in 2008, and many expect him to one day be in the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

But when he announced he would be stepping down, he joked during his statement that he was entering "the transfer portal" instead of simply retiring from the sport.

The 66-year-old still wants to coach, and he’s one of the hottest in that market.

Moore was fired after Michigan found he was having an inappropriate relationship, and he was jailed soon after for allegedly breaking into the staffer’s house and threatening to take his own life.

Prosecutors accused Moore of contacting the staffer via phone calls and texts after the breakup, prompting the woman to contact the University of Michigan and cooperate in its investigation. Moore was subsequently fired from his position as head football coach, which prosecutors said prompted him to show up at her home.

Moore then allegedly "barged" his way into the residence, grabbed a butter knife and a pair of kitchen scissors and began threatening his own life. According to prosecutors, Moore allegedly told the staffer, "My blood is on your hands" and "You ruined my life."

If convicted, Moore faces more than half a decade behind bars, which would further damage any hopes he may have of getting back on the sidelines. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 22.

A not guilty plea was entered for Moore during his first court appearance earlier this month.

Moore was "stressed out" during the 2025 season, according to The Detroit Free Press, with reported rumors he had been in an extramarital affair with a staffer.

"Guys over there on that side of the building 100% knew about it," a former Michigan insider told the outlet. "They can deny it all they want, but there’s too many things that happened. If you didn’t know, you’re an idiot. It was too obvious."

Moore's attorney, Ellen K. Michaels, told Fox News Digital she had no comment regarding the article.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

