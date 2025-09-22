Michigan HS took 'strong and decisive action' against player over disturbing play, athletics org says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Michigan high school took "strong and decisive action" after a disturbing video showed a junior varsity football player pancake an opponent much smaller than him, an official with the state’s high school athletics association said on Monday.

A Kalamazoo Central High School football player jumped on top of his opponent at the tail end of play during a game against Lakeshore High School on Thursday. The mother of the 15-year-old player told a local Michigan TV station that her son suffered two spinal fractures.

"Our staff has been speaking with both schools since Friday. Kalamazoo Central has taken this matter very seriously and they have taken strong and decisive action," the Michigan High School Athletics Association (MHSAA) told Fox News Digital. "Due to student privacy laws, we cannot disclose the specific accountability actions, but they have exceeded what MHSAA regulations would otherwise require in cases of dangerous and unsportsmanlike behavior.

"Our schools can provide additional details as they decide to do so, since they are handling things internally."

Fox News Digital reached out to Kalamazoo Central and Lakeshore officials for comment.

The player who was on the receiving end of the tackle was identified as Colton by his mother, Courtney Mims. She told WSBT-TV in Michigan that the play left her 15-year-old son with two fractures in his spine.

"As soon as it clicked that it was, I couldn’t be stopped. I had to go down there. I’ve never felt anything like it. I’ve never been as upset or shaken up as I was over something for my son," she told the station on Friday.

"These boys are high school boys. They’re 15 years old. The game means a lot to them. It’s their whole life right now. They’re there from before I get up to go to work in the morning till after dinner, putting in the work and for somebody to try to take that from somebody doing so much is awful for me to see."

She said that her son was finished for the season and was expected to make a full recovery.

Mims, in posts on Facebook, thanked those offering prayers. She wrote that players from Kalamazoo Central reached out to her to apologize.

"This truly brought me to tears, and has helped remind me that one players actions does not in fact, reflect an entire team, & hasnt; in all regards," she wrote. "We stand with the right side, and are so thankful to everyone in this community and extending that are behind us; and continue to share the story."

The Kalamazoo Central player wasn’t identified.

Lakeshore school officials told the station that it was "working with the other school about this situation.