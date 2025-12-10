Michigan fires head football coach Sherrone Moore as salacious details emerge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Michigan Wolverines made a stunning decision to shakeup its football program on Wednesday, firing head coach Sherrone Moore with cause.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement that "credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior," Manuel added.

The school named Biff Poggi was named the interim head coach.

Moore is married to his wife, Kelli. The two wed in 2015 and have three daughters together.

He took over as the team’s head coach in 2024 when Jim Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers job. The Wolverines were 8-5 in his first season and won the ReliaQuest Bowl.

This season, the Wolverines improved to 9-3, but lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

2025 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF, BOWL BUZZ: MICHIGAN FIRES HC SHERRONE MOORE

Moore hasn’t commented on his dismissal.

Before he became head coach at Michigan, he was the team’s tight ends coach from 2018 to 2020 and three years as the offensive line coach from 2021-2023. He was the team’s offensive coordinator 2023 and served one game as a head coach when Harbaugh was suspended.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was a part of the coaching staff when the team won the national championship.