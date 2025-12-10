Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan fires head football coach Sherrone Moore as salacious details emerge

Moore took over the job from Jim Harbaugh

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
The Michigan Wolverines made a stunning decision to shakeup its football program on Wednesday, firing head coach Sherrone Moore with cause.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement that "credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

Michigan's Sherrone Moore looks on

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore is shown on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland, on Nov. 22, 2025. (Tommy Gilligan/Imagn Images)

"The conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior," Manuel added.

The school named Biff Poggi was named the interim head coach.

Moore is married to his wife, Kelli. The two wed in 2015 and have three daughters together.

He took over as the team’s head coach in 2024 when Jim Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers job. The Wolverines were 8-5 in his first season and won the ReliaQuest Bowl. 

This season, the Wolverines improved to 9-3, but lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Sherrone Moore runs out

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore leads his team onto the field for the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. (IMAGN)

2025 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF, BOWL BUZZ: MICHIGAN FIRES HC SHERRONE MOORE

Moore hasn’t commented on his dismissal.

Before he became head coach at Michigan, he was the team’s tight ends coach from 2018 to 2020 and three years as the offensive line coach from 2021-2023. He was the team’s offensive coordinator 2023 and served one game as a head coach when Harbaugh was suspended.

Sherrone Moore leaves field

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. (IMAGN)

He was a part of the coaching staff when the team won the national championship.

