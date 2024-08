The U.S. men's swimming team's performance at the Paris Olympics left legendary American swimmer Michael Phelps "disappointed."

The 23-time Olympic gold medalist did not hold back when he expressed his thoughts on Team USA's overall performance at this year's Summer Games.

"For me as a whole, I was pretty disappointed to see the U.S. swimming results," Phelps told USA Today. "Obviously, there were a few standout swims. And those you have to recognize."

Phelps added that he was concerned about the team's prospects in four years when Los Angeles hosts the 2028 Olympics. Phelps believes the U.S. no longer holds a competitive advantage over other countries in the sport.

"For me, one of the things that I’ve always said over the last couple years is the rest of the world is catching up," Phelps said. "I think a lot of the things that we’ve done as a country for so long, the other people are catching up. They’re doing the same thing."

The pool closed at the Paris Olympic Aquatic Centre with the U.S. men's team earning one individual gold medal. This marked the first time since the 1956 Games the American men ended the Olympics with only one individual gold medal.

Bobby Finke set the world record Sunday to win gold in the 1,500-meter freestyle and help the U.S. avoid a shutout.

"Bobby Finke, last night, swimming. That was unbelievable," Phelps said after Finke won the gold medal. "I have chills right now talking about it. That was one of the greatest swims in the Olympics, in my opinion. Being able to break that world record in the matter that he did it. Just taking it out, challenging the other guys just to make a move. He was prepared."

The U.S. men's swimming team has won at least one individual gold medal in every Olympics since the 1900 Games, which were also held in Paris.

Team USA did take the gold in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay. The Americans won silver in the 4x100 medley relay, an event the U.S. has dominated in recent years.

Overall, the American swimmers won 28 medals, with Katie Ledecky leading the way on the women's side. Team USA won a total of eight golds, edging Australia's seven.

