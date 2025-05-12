Michael Jordan to join NBC as 'special contributor' for NBA coverage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michael Jordan will be back in basketball next season.

The six-time NBA champion and Chicago Bulls legend will be a "special contributor" for NBC’s coverage of the league as the network is set to broadcast games starting later this year.

The announcement was made during NBC’s Upfront presentation in New York.

"I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC," he said in a news release. "The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October."

Jordan has been away from the game for nearly two years after he sold his stake of the Charlotte Hornets in August 2023 for more than $3 billion. He’s turned his attention to 23XI Racing and the pursuit of a NASCAR championship.

He’ll get to be a part of the game once more as a contributor.

"Michael’s legacy both on and off the court speaks for itself," NBC Sports president Rick Cordella said. "We’re incredibly proud to have him join our coverage."

Jordan is considered the greatest NBA player of all time. He went undefeated during his NBA Finals runs, has five NBA MVP awards and was a 14-time All-Star. He played a majority of his career with the Bulls before he wrapped up with the Washington Wizards.

Comcast secured an 11-year media rights deal for NBA games last July. ESPN/ABC and Amazon will also have NBA games. NBC will also stream them on Peacock.