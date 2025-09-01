Micah Parsons may need epidural injection to make Packers debut in Week 1: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Micah Parsons' back issue might be something after all.

While some viewed his "back tightness" designation at Dallas Cowboys camp as a way to mask the fact he didn’t have his desired long-term contract extension, the newest Green Bay Packers edge rusher reportedly might need an epidural to play this Sunday in his team debut against the Detroit Lions.

Parsons is reportedly dealing with an L4/L5 facet joint sprain in his back, per ESPN, which could require an injection to play.

The report adds that Parsons was prescribed a "five-day course of prednisone," which is an anti-inflammatory agent used to help with back tightness. He was also on a physical therapy program with the Cowboys until he was dealt this past Thursday for two first-round picks and All-Pro defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Parsons, though, was seen at Packers practice on Monday, which was his first time participating anywhere this preseason after sitting out during his contract saga in Dallas.

Parsons was considered a limited participant.

So, given Parsons’ status, it’s not entirely certain he will be available for his new team to start the 2025 NFL season.

The Packers swooped in with an offer Cowboys owner Jerry Jones liked, and they got the deal that shocked the football world done on Thursday morning. While Jones defended trading away the four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro edge rusher, the Packers made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history with a four-year, $188 million contract.

Parsons’ $47 million per year on that deal blows the previous league-record deals given to Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett ($40 million) and Pittsburgh Steelers stud T.J. Watt ($41 million) earlier this offseason.

Parsons’ arrival in Green Bay has his new teammates giddy to see what he can add to their defense. Left tackle Rasheed Walker, who was a Penn State teammate of Parsons during their college days, even believes the move has them Super Bowl bound.

"I think it upped our chances by a lot," he said Monday, per ESPN. "We got a solid pass rush across the whole line. I don’t think no one’s gonna be able to throw the ball like that on us. It’s gonna open up opportunities for our DBs and our offense, so yeah, I feel like Micah’s gonna have a good presence on the field and it’s gonna really be advantageous to us."

The key is having Parsons available on the field. It’s early in the first game week of the season, but Parsons’ situation is worth monitoring as the week gets closer to the weekend and a highly anticipated debut for the newest Packers star.

