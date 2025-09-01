Miami's CJ Daniels makes insane one-handed touchdown catch in win over Notre Dame

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels is already a catch of the year candidate after the team's 27-24 win over Notre Dame on Sunday night.

With 12 seconds left in the first half, Daniels saved a potential interception thrown by new Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck, as he leaped in the air and snagged the ball behind his head with one hand, falling into the end zone for six points.

The Hard Rock Stadium crowd filled with green and orange went ballistic, as No. 10 Miami celebrated, making it 14-7 against No. 6 Notre Dame. Among those was Miami legend Michael Irvin, who was caught in awe by Daniels' acrobatic catch.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Referees had to review the touchdown to make sure he crossed the goal line with the ball secured, and it was eventually upheld to keep the lead intact.

The Hurricanes got on the board first against the Fighting Irish after Beck threw a strike to Malachi Toney, who was draped by a Notre Dame defender, for a 28-yard touchdown catch.

Redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Carr, making his first career start for Notre Dame, tallied his first career touchdown pass in the second quarter with a seven-yard completion to Micah Gilbert to tie the game after the extra point attempt.

NO. 9 LSU EARNS HARD-FOUGHT ROAD VICTORY AFTER UPSETTING NO. 4 CLEMSON

But Daniels’ grab secured tons of momentum for the home team, and that went right into the second half as CharMar Brown scored with 7:23 left in the third quarter to take a commanding 21-7 lead.

Carr was able to keep the Fighting Irish in the game with a one-yard flip to Jordan Faison to make it 21-14. But Miami had to turn the intensity up a notch when Carr quickly tied the game at 24 apiece late in the fourth quarter with his first career rushing touchdown.

Beck and the Hurricanes had a chance to drive downfield and kill the clock in the process for the game-winning score, and it was the perfect pace as Carter Davis nailed a field goal with 1:04 remaining to take the three-point lead.

Carr had a chance to turn his solid debut into a very memorable one with a game-winning drive of his own, but he took back-to-back sacks followed by a false start on the Fighting Irish offensive line with five seconds left, effectively ending the game due to the penalty time run-off.

Daniels finished the game with five catches for 46 yards and the catch he will never forget in the team’s home-opening win. Toney led the Hurricanes with 82 yards receiving on six catches.

Beck had an efficient first game in a Miami uniform, going 20-of-31 for 205 yards and two touchdown passes with zero interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Carr went 19-of-30 for 221 yards with two touchdowns and one interception thrown. Eli Raridon had a game-high 97 yards for Notre Dame on just five catches, while the Hurricanes held the dynamic duo of Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love in check for their standards with 78 yards rushing on 16 combined carries.

The win will certainly move the Hurricanes up the AP Top 25 rankings, but we’ll see just how far Notre Dame slips after facing a tough opponent.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.