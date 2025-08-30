No. 9 LSU earns hard-fought road victory after upsetting No. 4 Clemson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another top-10 bout on Saturday night was a defensive showing, but this time, it was the road team getting it done, as No. 9 LSU earned a 17-10 victory over No. 4 Clemson in South Carolina.

Offense did not come easily in this one, as there were four punts, a fumble, and two field goals on the first seven drives. Late in the second half, Clemson found a groove and went on a 13-play drive that ended in the game’s first touchdown. LSU answered back with a healthy drive of their own, but they lost a fumble on 4th and 2 from inside the red zone just before the half ended.

Clemson missed a field goal on their first drive out of the half, and LSU responded with a touchdown to tie things up at 10. Momentum seemed to be in LSU’s hands, as they picked off Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier found Zavion Thomas for a score.

However, Thomas did not maintain control through the catch, and it was ruled incomplete. Almost immediately, Damian Ramos pull-hooked a 46-yard field goal attempt.

But LSU forced a three-and-out, and they took advantage with a touchdown drive that ended in Nussmeier finding Trey'Dez Green for the lead score with 12:18 left in the game.

Clemson’s offense continued to stall, as they turned the ball over on downs with roughly nine minutes to go, but had another chance with 4:26 to go. However, each of Klubnik’s first two passes fell incomplete, and a false start backed them up even more, forcing them to punt.

The Clemson defense forced a three-and-out, giving Clemson one more shot with 1:46 to go at their own 43 and a timeout.

They quickly got inside the red zone, but on 4th and 4, LSU forced Klubnik to shorten his throw on a rollout, preserving their 17-10 victory.

Nussmeier impressed to begin his second year as a starter, completing 28 of his 38 passes for 230 yards.

Klubnik went 19-for-38 for 230 yards, and their rushing was non-existent. Lead rusher Adam Randall tallied only 16 yards on five carries, albeit one of them being a touchdown.

Clemson will look to get back on track next Saturday against Troy, and LSU will get a warm welcome in Baton Rouge when they host Louisiana Tech.