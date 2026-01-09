Miami coach Mario Cristobal wrestles out of hug after Carson Beck's touchdown in viral moment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

No. 10 Miami is headed to the national championship, but Mario Cristobal wanted to make sure his guys were not celebrating early.

The Hurricanes took the lead with 18 seconds left after Carson Beck scrambled for a score as the left side of the field was left wide open.

After taking the 27-24 lead, an assistant went up to the head coach and hugged him from behind while smiling from ear to ear.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cristobal, though, was not having it.

Almost immediately, Cristobal wrestled himself out of the hug and snapped at the coach, perhaps knowing that anything could happen given the amount of scoring that had already occurred in the fourth quarter.

BROCK PURDY SAYS 49ERS HAVE A ‘CHIP ON THEIR SHOULDER’ ENTERING PLAYOFFS AFTER MISSING LAST SEASON

Twenty-five of the game's 51 points were scored in the final seven minutes, which featured four lead changes. Ole Miss took a lead with a field goal, but Miami responded with a 36-yard touchdown by Malachi Toney to lead 24-19. Minutes later, the Rebels scored a touchdown and two-point conversion to go up 27-24.

It was up to Beck and the Miami offense to keep the game alive. Beck marched down the field, and fittingly, Beck, scanning the field, found a seam to his left and sprinted for the colored paint to score the game-winner with 18 seconds left. This led to the hug that Cristobal wanted no part of.

Things got fascinating at the end, with Ole Miss going 40 yards in just a few seconds to set up a Hail Mary for the win. Chambliss had space to loft a pass to the end zone, and though it hit off the hand of a teammate, it landed incomplete for the Miami victory.

In all likelihood, Cristobal and the assistant coach shared a long embrace as the Hurricanes celebrated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami will face Friday's winner of No. 1 Indiana and No. 5 Oregon in the national title game on Jan. 19, which will be played at its very own Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.