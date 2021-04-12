Mets-Phillies postponed after rainout miscue on Sunday

A game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies has been postponed due to rain and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader for Tuesday.

The decision was announced about two hours before Monday's 7:10 p.m. scheduled first pitch.

The single-admission doubleheader will start at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, and the second game will start about 30 minutes after the first game ends.

The rainout follows a miscue by the Mets ballpark operations staff, which pushed ahead with a game against Miami on Sunday afternoon, only to have umpires waive the teams off the field seven minutes later — home teams make decisions regarding delays before games start, but once they're under way, that power transfers to the umpires.

Marcus Stroman started that game for New York and threw just nine pitches. He tweeted his unhappiness to have wasted his turn in the rotation.

"This game should have never been started. Not smart at all," Stroman tweeted during the delay. "Those conditions put everyone at risk. Beyond happy no players on either side were injured. Hate that I have to wait another 5 days to pitch again. That’s a miserable feeling."

Mets manager Luis Rojas said Monday that Stroman will keep his slot in the rotation, getting four days of rest before pitching Friday at Colorado.

Miami manager Don Mattingly opted to use reliever John Curtiss as an opener Sunday, leaving the Marlins rotation unaffected. Curtiss never reached the mound.

Rojas insisted the Mets learned a lesson about trying to "protect the players" from Sunday's drama, but he also said the team didn't plan to substitute a reliever for scheduled starter David Peterson if Monday's game began amid more rain.

"I don't think we're going to go to that with getting a reliever ready to protect the starter," Rojas said. "We just have to be aware of that decision better when we make it, to not disrupt our starter."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: The team was still awaiting results of testing on RHP Archie Bradley's strained oblique. Bradley was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco (right hamstring) will throw four innings in his next simulated game and could report to the team's alternate training site in Brooklyn after that. Rojas said he's also taking infield and swinging a bat. ... RHP Seth Lugo (right elbow surgery) hopes to get on a mound for the first time since his February operation next week. ... RHP Drew Smith (right shoulder) has resumed playing catch.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (0-0, 2.53) is set to face Mets RHP Taijuan Walker (0-0, 3.00) on Tuesday, when the forecast appears clear.