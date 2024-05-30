Mets outfielder oddly lists 3 Yankees, 2 of them current players, for his Mt. Rushmore of New York athletes

Amid the New York Mets hitting rock bottom, one of their own seems to be missing his old team just a little bit.

Harrison Bader, a Bronxville native, grew up rooting for the New York Yankees – he played for them for parts of 2022 and 2023 before eventually being waived, and he signed with the Mets this offseason.

Bader's cup of coffee with the Yankees included a random power surge in the 2022 postseason, but after retirement, it's unlikely he'll get an invitation to Old Timers' Day.

But, being from, and playing in, New York, Bader was asked by Bleacher Report what his Mount Rushmore of New York athletes is for a TikTok.

Two bizarre things came out of this: 1) he only named three players. 2) they were all Yankees: Derek Jeter, Aaron Judge and… Anthony Volpe.

Jeter probably isn't even on the Mount Rushmore of Yankees, let alone all of New York athletes, and Judge certainly has a lot of work to do. And Volpe, as impressive as his current 21-game hitting streak is, just makes no sense.

Of course, Bader left out Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle – obviously, this was made to be for fun – but one could find it puzzling as to why he named two former Yankees teammates in Judge and Volpe and didn't include any of his current Mets teammates like Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Edwin Diaz.

It's yet another odd move in Mets land – the TikTok was recorded just hours before Mets reliever Jorge Lopez threw his glove in the stands after an ejection and appeared to call the Mets the "worst team in the whole f---ing MLB" (he claims he said he was the worst teammate).

Things just continue to unravel for the Mets, who have lost 25 of their last 35 games. They are 22-33 and welcome the reigning NL champs Arizona Diamondbacks to Citi Field for a four-game set this weekend.

Perhaps Bader has some FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out), as the Yankees are 38-19.

