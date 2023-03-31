Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Mets
Published

MLB world rips George Santos over puzzling video claiming he supports the Mets

Santos represents New York’s 3rd congressional district that includes a section of Queens

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 30 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 30

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has faced a significant amount of scrutiny since he took office. 

But his latest criticism is coming from the sports world, specifically New York Mets fans. Santos represents New York's 3rd congressional district, which includes part of the North Shore of Long Island, northern Nassau County and parts of northeastern Queens.

The Mets play at Citi Field, which is located in Flushing Meadows in Queens.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves the U.S. Capitol Jan. 12, 2023, in Washington, D.C. 

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves the U.S. Capitol Jan. 12, 2023, in Washington, D.C.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Ahead of the Mets' season opener against the Marlins at loanDepot Park, Santos, who remains at the center of a House Ethics Committee investigation, posted a bizarre video on Twitter.

DODGERS FAN GETS DESTROYED BY SECURITY ON OPENING DAY WHILE ATTEMPTING TO PROPOSE ON FIELD

Baseball fans, Mets supporters and Twitter users slammed Santos for the post.

Citi Field during a wild-card series game between the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets Oct. 7, 2022, in New York, N.Y. 

Citi Field during a wild-card series game between the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets Oct. 7, 2022, in New York, N.Y.  (Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"As a good old Mets fan, I know you guys aren’t gonna be playing until April 6 back home, but a good, old-fashioned ‘Let’s Go Mets!'," Santos said in the video.

Twitter reacted with one user calling Santos' video "deplorable."

"It’s going to leak that he’s a Phillies fan," another person predicted.

Freelance journalist Marisa Kabas wrote, "I just feel like this got lost in the indictment news and everyone really needs to see it." 

"A lot of people seem dubious of George Santos’ baseball credentials. Apparently they forgot all about his All-Star season at second base during the Mets’ 2011 World Series run," a Twitter user sarcastically wrote.

The Mets have already had a fair share of bad luck in 2023. All-Star closer Edwin Diaz suffered a freak injury in the World Baseball Classic and is expected to miss six to eight months following surgery.

Mets pitcher Justin Verlander during a spring training workout Feb. 17, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. 

Mets pitcher Justin Verlander during a spring training workout Feb. 17, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.  (Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

And starting pitcher Justin Verlander's Mets career got off to a sour start. The co-ace learned he would begin the season on the injured list with a low-grade muscle strain.

The 40-year-old is scheduled to be reevaluated next week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The injury apparently happened after a bullpen session Wednesday. The three-time Cy Young Award winner had issues with his velocity during his final spring training start.

The Mets defeated the Marlins 5-3 on opening day.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.