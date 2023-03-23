Expand / Collapse search
UConn refuses to stay in Vegas hotel after rooms filled with 'dirt, vomit, and worse': report

The Huskies are in Vegas for the Sweet 16

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The UConn Huskies did not have a pleasant welcome to Las Vegas for the Sweet 16.

The Huskies were set to check into the Luxor hotel on Tuesday, a stay booked by the NCAA (as is the case with all teams in the tournament).

The UConn Huskies logo on a pair of game shorts during the college basketball against the Providence Friars on January 4, 2023, at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI.

The UConn Huskies logo on a pair of game shorts during the college basketball against the Providence Friars on January 4, 2023, at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI. (M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, some rooms were reportedly filled with "dirt, vomit, and worse."

The Huskies refused to stay in the hotel and promptly notified the NCAA, who then moved them to a "high-level hotel."

Richie Springs, #13 of the Connecticut Huskies, practices with his team at T-Mobile Arena on March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Richie Springs, #13 of the Connecticut Huskies, practices with his team at T-Mobile Arena on March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

"It's not something we want to make a big deal out of," athletic director David Benedict said, via CT Insider. "Everything worked out fine."

The fourth-seeded Huskies have a date with No. 8 Arkansas at T-Mobile Center on Thursday night. The Razorbacks upset the defending champions, No. 1 Kansas, in the second round.

Detail shots of the court on West Regional - Practice Day at T-Mobile Arena on March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Detail shots of the court on West Regional - Practice Day at T-Mobile Arena on March 22, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

UConn defeated No. 13 Iona in the first round (Rick Pitino then bolted for St. John's) and then beat No. 5 St. Mary's in the Round of 32.