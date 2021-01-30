Matthew Stafford trade market getting 'hot and heavy,' Lions coach says

Matthew Stafford appears to be the latest veteran quarterback that could be on the move soon.

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell told the Detroit Free Press that shopping around Stafford to other teams has become "hot and heavy."

"We've got quite a few offers and so it looks like we've got some trade partners, we're just trying to work out the best scenario and see what's best for us, ultimately," Campbell told the paper.

The Lions received significant interest for Stafford and the quarterback could be traded before Super Bowl LV kicks off, the NFL Network reported.

The Lions and Stafford mutually agreed to explore trade possibilities, according to multiple reports. The longtime quarterback reportedly expressed interest in being traded at the end of the season but the organization chose to wait until a new general manager and head coach were hired.

The former Georgia standout was the cornerstone of Detroit’s rebuild starting in 2009. The Lions selected him with the No. 1 pick and he showed big-arm potential though it would rarely translate into wins for Detroit down the stretch.

Some of Stafford’s seasons were lost because of injury and he played through some brutal injuries, including a broken back.

Stafford, if traded, will finish his career with the Lions with 45,109 passing yards and 282 touchdown passes. He was a one-time Pro Bowler and the 2011 AP Comeback Player of the Year. He threw for more than 4,000 yards in a season eight times and more than 5,000 yards once.

He only made the playoffs three times and losing in all three games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.