Matt Hagan races to second straight Funny Car victory of season

Matt Hagan raced to his second consecutive Funny Car victory of the season Sunday in the CARQUEST Auto Parts NHRA Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

The top qualifier was consistently fast in his Dodge Charger R/T and posted the quickest run of the weekend in his final-round win over Del Worsham, finishing with a track-record run of 3.975 seconds at 324.83 mph. Worsham's Toyota Camry finished in 4.010 at 318.17.

Hagan has three straight victories going back to finale last year.

"We've got a killer race car and a killer race team, so I am hoping to keep turning on those win lights," said Hagan, the defending Funny Car season champion. "It keeps getting tougher each year and every car is so competitive. That's what's so cool about this sport, it's tough, but when you win you feel like you really did something. I am just glad to keep this (streak) going."

Tony Schumacher won in Top Fuel, and Rodger Brogdon in Pro Stock.

Hagan teammate Schumacher turned his sluggish start to the season around by racing to his 78th career victory. He had a 3.720 at 326.56 to beat Doug Kalitta in the final.

Brogdon claimed his third career victory, outrunning Erica Enders-Stevens in the final. In a battle between Chevy Camaros, Brodgon pulled away with a 6.560 at 211.49.