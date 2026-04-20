2026 NFL Draft: Alongside Mendoza, Who Will Make Up the Top 3?

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The 2026 NFL Draft, at least at the top, will follow somewhat of a traditional order.

Obviously, a quarterback will go No. 1 when the Raiders take Fernando Mendoza. But after that, the odds say that prominent and predictable positions will immediately follow, as the Jets and Cardinals pick second and third, respectively.

Let's check out the odds for the exact order of the top three picks at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 20.

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2026 NFL Draft top three exact order

1. Fernando Mendoza, Arvell Reese, David Bailey: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

2. Mendoza, Bailey, Reese: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

3. Mendoza, Reese, Jeremiyah Love: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

4. Mendoza, Bailey, Love: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

5. Mendoza, Reese, Francis Mauigoa: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

6. Mendoza, Bailey, Mauigoa: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

7. Mendoza, Reese, Sonny Styles: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Based on the top seven options on the oddsboard, after quarterback, the other positions in the mix to be taken in the top three are edge rusher (Bailey), linebacker (Reese and Styles), running back (Love) and offensive tackle (Mauigoa).

NFL franchises certainly need each of those spots and in abundance.

Let's take a brief look at the recent history of the top three picks:

2025: QB (Ward), WR/CB (Hunter), DE (Carter)

2024: QB (Williams), QB (Daniels), QB (Maye)

2023: QB (Young), QB (Stroud), LB (Anderson)

2022: DE (Walker), DE (Hutchinson), CB (Stingley)

2021: QB (Lawrence), QB (Wilson), QB (Lance)

2020: QB (Burrow), DE (Young), CB (Okudah)

2019: QB (Murray), DE (Bosa), DT (Williams)

2018: QB (Mayfield), RB (Barkley), QB (Darnold)

2017: DE (Garrett), QB (Trubisky), DE (Thomas)

2016: QB (Goff), QB (Wentz), DE (Bosa)

So, over the past 10 drafts, 16 quarterbacks have gone in the top three, alongside nine defensive linemen, two cornerbacks, one running back, one linebacker and one hybrid WR/CB.

Regardless of the position, what's notable is that the top three picks in the past decade have found immense success at the NFL level. Among those accolades are Sam Darnold's Super Bowl LX victory, Myles Garrett's two Defensive Player of the Year awards, and Will Anderson's record-setting contract signed just this past week.