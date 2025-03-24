Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

March Madness

Maryland's March Madness buzzer-beater faces scrutiny on social media

Derik Queen's bank shot helped Maryland to a win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Derik Queen gave the Maryland Terrapins men’s basketball program something to cheer about on Sunday night when his buzzer-beating bank shot won their March Madness game against the Colorado State Rams.

Queen’s fadeaway jumper gave the Terrapins the 72-71 win as time expired. It’s the first time the Terrapins have made it to the Sweet 16 since 2016 and the first time under head coach Kevin Willard.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Derik Queen shoots

Maryland center Derik Queen shoots the game-winning basket over Colorado State guard Ethan Morton during the second round of the NCAA tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

The drive to the left side of the floor and the subsequent pro hop gave Queen the best opportunity to put the ball in the basket. However, the step in the lane became a source of controversy on social media.

College basketball fans believed Queen got away with a walk.

Queen had 17 points in the win.

"When coach drew up the play, he trusted me and my teammates trusted me," Queen said. "I was a little bit nervous, but I was due for one, and I had to, had to make this."

AUBURN'S BRUCE PEARL SUGGESTS GOD INSPIRED HIM TO SPEAK OUT ABOUT AMERICAN HELD HOSTAGE BY HAMAS

Derik Queen celebrates

Maryland center Derik Queen celebrates with teammates after making the winning basket for a 72-71 win over Colorado State, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Willard said Queen wanted the ball and he drew up a play for him.

"Sometimes, you can draw something up for a guy that maybe doesn’t want the basketball," Willard said. "So once he said that, it was a pretty simple decision, and I could see everyone’s body language kind of perk up a little bit, because he was so confident that he wanted the basketball.

"It was just a simple zipper: Give him the basketball and let him go to work."

Kyle Jorgensen looks up

Colorado State forward Kyle Jorgensen reacts on the sideline after the team's loss to Maryland, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No. 4 Maryland will now play No.1 Florida in the West Regional semifinals. The game is set for Thursday night, tentatively at 7:39 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.