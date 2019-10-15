Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy calls on all NFL teams to hold World War II remembrance ceremonies

NFL coaching legend Marv Levy is calling on all NFL teams to hold World War II remembrance ceremonies as the league celebrates its 100th season.

Levy, who coached the Buffalo Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearances in the early '90s, said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends" that he wrote a letter to Commissioner Roger Goodell and was awaiting a response.

The 94-year-old served in the Army Air Forces during World War II. He said that teams usually dedicate one game per season to honoring military service.

"This would be a great year to call for each team to dedicate, at one of their games, a remembrance of the so-called, and I believe it, Greatest Generation, while there are still some [veterans] here so the people of the United States can remember what was done so many years ago," he said.

In a FoxNews.com op-ed, Levy wrote over the weekend why he feels so strongly about the issue.

"Two players were awarded the Medal of Honor for their World War II service: Jack Lummus of the New York Giants, who was killed in action; and Maurice Britt of the Detroit Lions. World War II claimed the lives of 21 active or former NFL players in all, a former head coach and a team executive. While those are the ultimate sacrifices, each team has a unique story or connection to the war," Levy wrote.

He also pointed out some of the connections to World War II service around the league, including legendary Cowboys coach Tom Landry, both grandparents of Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Bills owner Ralph Wilson.

"It's not too much to ask for the clubs to dedicate a little extra time or resources to educate our youth about the sacrifices made by all Americans during World War II," said Levy.