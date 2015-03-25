Martinez's go-ahead RBI single keys Astros' 6-3 win over Rockies

next Image 1 of 2

J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning, Carlos Pena connected for a home run as part of a three-run ninth, and the Houston Astros rallied against Colorado's bullpen to beat the Rockies 6-3 on Wednesday night.

The Astros overcame 12 strikeouts and Troy Tulowitzki's first multihomer game since 2011 in taking the opener of a two-game set at Coors Field.

Paul Clemens (3-2) pitched 1 2-3 innings of scoreless relief.

Marwin Gonzalez led off the eighth with a single off reliever Edgmer Escalona (1-2). Jose Altuve was intentionally walked and Rex Brothers relieved Escalona. Brothers struck out Jason Castro but Martinez hit a two-out single up the middle, scoring Gonzalez to put the Astros in front by a run.