Martin still in front at TPC Stonebrae Championship

Ben Martin didn't hit a shot on Friday, but stayed atop the leaderboard during the suspended second round of the TPC Stonebrae Championship.

Martin shot a five-under 65 on Thursday, and thanks to several hours of delays on Friday, remained in the lead at the TPC Stonebrae.

The first round was scheduled to restart at 11:00 a.m. (et) Friday after weather delays stopped the action on Thursday.

Heavy overnight rain left the course unplayable, so the start was pushed back. When play finally began almost four hours late, the first round was completed, with the second round already underway.

Almost half of the field finished the second round, but 24 players, including Martin, didn't tee off yet. They will be back at 10:30 a.m. Saturday to polish off round two.

Brian Stuard is alone in second place at four-under par. He has yet to tee off in the second round.

The second-round clubhouse leader is Steve Friesen, who carded a two-under 68 on Friday. He is in at three-under 137, while Shawn Stefani, Duffy Waldorf and Michael Putnam are three-under in the middle of the round. Alex Aragon is three-under and didn't start his round.

Paul Haley II, Bubba Dickerson, Josh Broadaway and James Nitties are tied for eighth place at two-under par. They will all be back Saturday morning, as will Matt Weibring and Tom Hoge, who didn't finish a hole of round two.

NOTES: Several players withdrew on Friday, including Jason Gore and NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice...Former PGA Champion Steve Elkington shot a four-over 74 in round two and is tied for 134th at plus-13...Defending champion Daniel Chopra is even through two holes of his second round and is four-over for the championship.