Mets' Max Scherzer says PitchCom, technology used to stop sign-stealing, 'should be illegal'

One of the game's best pitchers, today and all-time, is showing his old school mentality, has his gripes with some new-school technology.

Max Scherzer decided to give PitchCom a go for the first time on Wednesday. He did not have any issues using it, as he put up seven scoreless innings in the New York Mets' 3-2 win over the Yankees in the Subway Series.

The now 38-year-old admitted that "it works," but said it has no place in baseball.

"Does it help? Yes. But I also think it should be illegal," he said. "I don’t think it should be in the game."

PitchCom was introduced this season to avoid teams stealing signs from the catcher behind the plate, which became a league-wide epidemic after the Houston Astros' scandal from 2017.

However, Scherzer feels that PitchCom takes away from the nature of the game.

"For me, I’ve always taken pride in having a complex system of signs and having that advantage over other pitchers," Scherzer said. "The fact that we’re taking this out of the game, and we’re just putting in technology, now everybody — you can’t steal signs on second, the pitcher can’t have an advantage of having a complex system. It’s part of baseball trying to crack someone’s signs. Does it have its desired intent that it cleans up the game a little bit? Yes, but I also feel like it takes away part of the game."

Scherzer mostly used to signs given by Tomas Nido, rather than the technology, but he did not rule out using it in the future.