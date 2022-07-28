Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Mets
Published

Mets' Max Scherzer says PitchCom, technology used to stop sign-stealing, 'should be illegal'

Scherzer used PitchCom for first time in Wednesday's win over Yankees

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the game's best pitchers, today and all-time, is showing his old school mentality, has his gripes with some new-school technology.

Max Scherzer decided to give PitchCom a go for the first time on Wednesday. He did not have any issues using it, as he put up seven scoreless innings in the New York Mets' 3-2 win over the Yankees in the Subway Series.

The now 38-year-old admitted that "it works," but said it has no place in baseball.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Max Scherzer, #21 of the New York Mets, pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on July 27, 2022 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Yankees 3-2.

Max Scherzer, #21 of the New York Mets, pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on July 27, 2022 in New York City. The Mets defeated the Yankees 3-2. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

"Does it help? Yes. But I also think it should be illegal," he said. "I don’t think it should be in the game."

PitchCom was introduced this season to avoid teams stealing signs from the catcher behind the plate, which became a league-wide epidemic after the Houston Astros' scandal from 2017.

However, Scherzer feels that PitchCom takes away from the nature of the game.

Max Scherzer, #21 of the New York Mets, pitches during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on May 18, 2022 in New York City.

Max Scherzer, #21 of the New York Mets, pitches during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

METS' BUCK SHOWALTER, PETE ALONSO REFLECT ON WHAT MAY BE BIGGEST SUBWAY SERIES SINCE 2000 FALL CLASSIC

"For me, I’ve always taken pride in having a complex system of signs and having that advantage over other pitchers," Scherzer said. "The fact that we’re taking this out of the game, and we’re just putting in technology, now everybody — you can’t steal signs on second, the pitcher can’t have an advantage of having a complex system. It’s part of baseball trying to crack someone’s signs. Does it have its desired intent that it cleans up the game a little bit? Yes, but I also feel like it takes away part of the game."

New York Mets' Max Scherzer prepares to throw a pitch during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. 

New York Mets' Max Scherzer prepares to throw a pitch during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 5, 2022.  (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scherzer mostly used to signs given by Tomas Nido, rather than the technology, but he did not rule out using it in the future.