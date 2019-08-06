Miami Marlins' Isan Diaz hits first career home run while father is interviewed on TV

Every Major League Baseball player’s first home run is something they will never forget and having your parents in the stands to watch takes everything to a different level.

Miami Marlins rookie Isan Diaz hit the first home run of his career off of New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom in the sixth inning Monday afternoon and did it while his father was being interviewed on live television.

Diaz’s father was pumped up through his son’s entire home-run trot while his mother said they were very proud of him.

“We just want to say we’re very thankful and blessed," Diaz's father said. "I just want to say thank you for all the friends and family back home watching on TV. We love you. …We are here to say Isan Diaz is the real deal."

The Marlins acquired Diaz as part of a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018 that saw Christian Yelich head to the National League Central team.

He was promoted to the major league team hours before hitting the home run off of deGrom.

The Mets, still, won the game 6-2.