Marlins activate Kotchman, DFA LeBlanc

The Miami Marlins reinstated first baseman Casey Kotchman from the 60-day disabled list among a flurry of moves the club made prior to Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Marlins also designated struggling pitcher Wade LeBlanc for assignment, while calling up reliever Edgar Olmos from Double-A Jacksonville to take the available bullpen spot.

Kotchman has been sidelined since straining his left hamstring in Miami's second game of the season back on April 3. The veteran journeyman started the team's Opening Day tilt at Washington at first base.

The 30-year-old made the Marlins' roster in the spring after signing a minor league contract during the offseason. Kotchman spent 2012 with the Cleveland Indians, batting .229 with 12 home runs and 55 RBI in 142 games.

LeBlanc began the season in Miami's starting rotation but was demoted to the bullpen in early May after going 0-5 with a 6.11 ERA in seven starts. The lefty had fared better in a relief role, posting a 2.70 ERA over six apperances spanning 13 1/3 innings.

Olmos, 23, received the promotion after compiling a 4-2 record with a 1.27 ERA and one save in 19 outings for Jacksonville. The left-hander was the Marlins' third-round selection in the 2008 draft.

Miami optioned outfielder Jordan Brown to Triple-A New Orleans following Sunday's win over the New York Mets to accomodate Kotchman's arrival.