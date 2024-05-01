Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida State Seminoles

Marcus Outzen, former Florida State QB who started in national championship game, dead at 46

Outzen was the starting quarterback in the first-ever BCS national championship

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former quarterback Marcus Outzen, who rose to prominence during his standout stint at Florida State, died Tuesday. He was 46.

His son Colton shared the news of his father's death on social media. 

"Rest In Peace @MarcusOutzen. I love you so much Dad," Colton wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Outzen, who was affectionately known as "The Rooster" suffered from complications associated with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a rare immune deficiency disorder, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Marcus Outzen listens to his coach

Marcus Outzen (14) of the Florida State Seminoles listens to the coach during a game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., Aug. 28, 1999. (Getty Images )

The disease stops the immune system from functioning properly, according to Johns Hopkins.

Outzen was born in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and played under legendary coach Bobby Bowden, from 1996-2000. Outzen became the Seminoles' starting quarterback after an injury to starter Chris Weinke late during the 1998 season. 

OJ SIMPSON’S CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED

The 1999 Fiesta Bowl marked the inaugural Bowl Championship Series (BCS) title game. The Tennessee Volunteers defeated FSU in the game.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

Florida State won both of Outzen's first career starts, defeating Wake Forest and Florida. The Gators were the fourth-ranked team in the nation at the time.

Marcus Outzen throws a pass

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Marcus Outzen (14) in action passing against the Florida Gators at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee Nov. 21, 1998. (RVR Photos-USA Today Sports)

"Marcus was a good friend to a lot of people," Outzen's former teammate, Bobby Rhodes, told the newspaper. "People liked him, on and off the field. This is so sad."

Marcus Outzen plays a football game

Marcus Outzen of the Florida State Seminoles celebrates during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak Campell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. (Scott Halleran/Allsport)

Outzen finished his FSU career with 1,074 passing yards and five touchdowns.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After football, Outzen spent time in the medical sales industry. He lived near Tampa Bay with his wife and children.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.