Marcus Outzen, former Florida State QB who started in national championship game, dead at 46

Former quarterback Marcus Outzen, who rose to prominence during his standout stint at Florida State, died Tuesday. He was 46.

His son Colton shared the news of his father's death on social media.

"Rest In Peace @MarcusOutzen. I love you so much Dad," Colton wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Outzen, who was affectionately known as "The Rooster" suffered from complications associated with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a rare immune deficiency disorder, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

The disease stops the immune system from functioning properly, according to Johns Hopkins.

Outzen was born in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and played under legendary coach Bobby Bowden, from 1996-2000. Outzen became the Seminoles' starting quarterback after an injury to starter Chris Weinke late during the 1998 season.

The 1999 Fiesta Bowl marked the inaugural Bowl Championship Series (BCS) title game. The Tennessee Volunteers defeated FSU in the game.

Florida State won both of Outzen's first career starts, defeating Wake Forest and Florida. The Gators were the fourth-ranked team in the nation at the time.

"Marcus was a good friend to a lot of people," Outzen's former teammate, Bobby Rhodes, told the newspaper. "People liked him, on and off the field. This is so sad."

Outzen finished his FSU career with 1,074 passing yards and five touchdowns.

After football, Outzen spent time in the medical sales industry. He lived near Tampa Bay with his wife and children.

