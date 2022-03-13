Expand / Collapse search
March Madness
Published

March Madness 2022: NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket revealed

Gonzaga earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor earned the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Gonzaga was named the No. 1 overall seed.

The Bulldogs claimed the top seed in the West Region, and they will square off against No. 16 Georgia State in the first round of the tournament. The Bulldogs made it to the championship last year only to lose to Baylor.

In the South Region, Arizona came away with the No. 1 seed. The Wildcats will take on the winner of Wright State and Bryant, following their play-in game before the tournament kicks off. Arizona hasn't been to the tournament since 2018 and they are a No. 1 seed for the first time since 2014.

Kansas earned the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. The Jayhawks will face the winner of Texas Southern and Texas A&M-CC in the first round. The last time Kansas was a No. 1 seed was in 2018. The team made it to the Final Four that year.

And in the East Region, Baylor, the defending champion, claimed a No. 1 seed for the second time in program history. The Bears will face No. 16 Norfolk State in the opening round on Thursday night. Baylor is looking to become the first repeat champion since the 2006 and 2007 Florida repeat.

The March Madness bracket came out Sunday for a tournament that begins with early-round games Tuesday and concludes with the Final Four in New Orleans on April 2. The championship game is on April 4.

The First Four games begin on March 15-16, the first and second-round games begin March 17-18 and March 19-20. The Sweet 16 will run March 24-25, the Elite Eight will run March 26-27.

Read below for the matchups.

West Region

Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard, right, goes up for a shot against Texas Tech guard Davion Warren, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Jerry Colangelo Classic Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

1). Gonzaga vs. 16). Georgia State

8) Boise State vs. 9). Memphis

5). UConn vs. 12). New Mexico State

4). Arkansas vs. 13). Vermont

6). Alabama vs. 11). Rutgers/Notre Dame

3). Texas Tech vs. 14). Montana State

7). Michigan State vs. 10). Davidson

2). Duke vs. 15). Cal State Fullerton

-

South Region

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts after scoring against Oregon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz.  (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

1). Arizona vs. 16). Wright State/Bryant

8). Seton Hall vs. 9). TCU

5). Houston vs. 12). UAB

4). Illinois vs. 13). Chattanooga

6). Colorado State vs. 11). Michigan

3). Tennessee 14). Longwood

7). Ohio State vs. 10). Loyola Chicago

2). Villanova vs. 15). Delaware

-

Midwest Region

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) gets past TCU center Souleymane Doumbia (25) to put up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

1). Kansas vs. 16). Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

8).  San Diego State vs. 9). Creighton

5). Iowa vs. 12). Richmond

4). Providence vs. 13). South Dakota State

6). LSU vs. 11). Iowa State

3). Wisconsin vs. 14). Colgate

7). USC vs. 10). Miami-FL

2). Auburn vs. 15). Jacksonville State

-

East Region

Baylor guard James Akinjo (11) shoots against Oregon during an NCAA college basketball game in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd)

1). Baylor vs. 16). Norfolk State

8). North Carolina vs. 9). Marquette

5). Saint Mary’s vs. 12). Wyoming/Indiana

4). UCLA vs. 13). Akron

6). Texas vs. 11). Virginia Tech

3). Purdue vs. 14). Yale

7). Murray State vs. 10). San Francisco

2). Kentucky vs. 15). Saint Peter’s

