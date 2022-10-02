Manchester City's Erling Haaland makes history with hat trick in rout of United

Erling Haaland’s eye-popping debut season with Manchester City got even better Sunday.

In his English Premier League club’s rival matchup against Manchester United, Haaland made history with a hat trick in their 6-3 win. Phil Foden also added three goals in the victory.

Haaland already came into the match on a tear. He had 11 goals in seven matches along with an assist. He had kept Manchester City within range of Arsenal, and the win put them within one point of the Gunners and winners of four of their last five.

The Norwegian also made Premier League history with his hat trick and his third in successive home league games. He became the first player in Premier League history to record three goals in consecutive home league matches. He’s also the fastest Premier League player to reach three Premier League hat tricks.

Haaland also broke a tie with Sergio Aguero with eight straight games with a goal. He and Foden became the two and third players to score a hat trick in the Manchester Derby. The first player to do it was Manchester United’s Andrei Kanchelskis in November 1994.

Haaland joined Manchester City after spending two seasons with Dortmund in Bundesliga. Last season, he had 22 goals in 24 matches.

With the loss, Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag became the sixth United manager since Alex Ferguson’s retirement to lose his first derby. Ferguson retired in 2013.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.