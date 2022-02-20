Manchester City's Phil Foden, family attacked at Kell Brook-Amir Khan fight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Manchester City soccer star Phil Foden and his family were involved in an incident with a group of men Saturday night while they were at Manchester Arena for the Kell Brook and Amir Khan fight.

It appeared in a video that circulated across social media over the course of the night that one man hit Foden’s mother. Manchester City condemned the incident and described Foden and his family as being "harassed and abused."

"The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused," the club said in a statement to Sky Sports News.

"We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phil's family members. We will continue to give Phil and his family all the support and assistance they need."

According to The Guardian, the group Foden was with believes they are "blameless" in the incident.

Foden was among the Man City players who attended the fight after losing 3-2 to Tottenham.

Foden has played in 18 matches for Manchester City, racking up six goals and three assists during the 2021-22 season.

Manchester City remains in first place in the EPL.

It’s unclear whether police will file charges in the case.