Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

Manchester City's Phil Foden, family attacked at Kell Brook-Amir Khan fight

Man City fell to Tottenham earlier Saturday

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Manchester City soccer star Phil Foden and his family were involved in an incident with a group of men Saturday night while they were at Manchester Arena for the Kell Brook and Amir Khan fight.

It appeared in a video that circulated across social media over the course of the night that one man hit Foden’s mother. Manchester City condemned the incident and described Foden and his family as being "harassed and abused."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Manchester City's Phil Foden during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

Manchester City's Phil Foden during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

"The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused," the club said in a statement to Sky Sports News.

"We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phil's family members. We will continue to give Phil and his family all the support and assistance they need."

TITLE RACE IS BACK ON IN EPL AFTER HARRY KANE SINKS MAN CITY

Manchester City's Phil Foden applauds during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

Manchester City's Phil Foden applauds during an English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

According to The Guardian, the group Foden was with believes they are "blameless" in the incident.

Foden was among the Man City players who attended the fight after losing 3-2 to Tottenham.

Foden has played in 18 matches for Manchester City, racking up six goals and three assists during the 2021-22 season.

Manchester City remains in first place in the EPL.

Manchester City's Phil Foden smiles during a recovery session following a victory over Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League Feb. 16, 2022, in Lisbon, Lisboa.

Manchester City's Phil Foden smiles during a recovery session following a victory over Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League Feb. 16, 2022, in Lisbon, Lisboa. (Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear whether police will file charges in the case.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.