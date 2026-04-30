Makai Lemon becomes first Eagle to wear No. 9 since Nick Foles led Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl title

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The Philadelphia Eagles believe they have another dynamic weapon that can help them get back to the Super Bowl.

Wide receiver Makai Lemon, the Eagles’ first-round pick, chose a jersey number synonymous with winning in Philadelphia, and that’s all fans are thinking about on Thursday at rookie minicamp.

Lemon is going to be wearing No. 9, becoming the first player since Nick Foles to do so. Foles needs no introduction to those who sing "Fly, Eagles, Fly" at the top of their lungs — he is a true sports folk hero who helped the team win its first-ever Vince Lombardi Trophy during the 2017 season.

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The number may not have been retired, but Foles gave Lemon his blessing nonetheless. Lemon appreciated the sentiment.

"I appreciate the Eagles so much and Nick Foles, especially, to pass that number down because I know he could have easily kept that number to himself," Lemon told reporters on Thursday at rookie minicamp, per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

"Such a great player when he was here wearing that No. 9, led them to the Super Bowl. I appreciate him so much. I definitely cherish that so much, and I’ll represent the No. 9 well, wearing it. I’ll represent the team well. I’m just super excited to get that number for sure."

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The Eagles haven’t given out No. 9 at all since Foles left after the 2018 campaign. But Foles and Lemon spoke on the phone, and the former told the latter it was his if he wanted it.

"He wanted to pass that number over, wanted to speak to me before anybody else told me," Lemon added. "I appreciate him, and hopefully I can meet him soon when he’s around the building."

The Eagles were originally picking No. 23 in this year’s NFL Draft, but when they saw Lemon falling down the draft board, they called up to No. 20 via trade, and GM Howie Roseman was quick to tell Lemon of the good news.

In fact, a draft-night fiasco occurred when the Pittsburgh Steelers, owners of the No. 21 pick and host of the draft this year outside their Acrisure Stadium, were already on the phone with Lemon to inform him they would be taking him with their pick. The Steelers, though, didn’t know the Eagles had traded in front of them to land the talented USC Trojans star, who won the Biletnikoff Award in 2025 as the best receiver in college football.

Lemon wore No. 6 while he was at USC, but another Eagles first-round pick who they traded up for, DeVonta Smith, already rocks that number in green and black. Smith wasn’t keen on switch, so Lemon was looking for the lowest possible number after that.

No. 9 was available, but there was sacred Eagles history behind it. Still, Lemon said it was the team’s suggestion for him to potentially choose No. 9.

With trade rumors still swirling around Eagles Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown, it’s unknown exactly what role Lemon will play in a new offense for the club this season. Kevin Patullo was fired this offseason, leading the way for Sean Mannion accepting the offensive coordinator role.

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But Lemon has proven to be an all-around receiver, whether it’s hauling in contested deep shots or creating separation in the short and intermediate routes to set up potential big gains.

Lemon’s junior season with the Trojans in 2025 led to an All-American nod, with 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns on 79 receptions across 12 games.

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