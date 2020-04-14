Major League Baseball to have 27 teams participate in coronavirus antibody test, report says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Major League Baseball has announced that 27 teams will partake in an antibody testing study with Stanford University and the University of Southern California amid the coronavirus pandemic, with an eye toward helping to determine how many people have been exposed to the virus.

COWBOYS QB DAK PRESCOTT SAYS REPORT THAT HE HELD PARTY IS 'COMPLETELY INACCURATE'

Some 10,000 employees from those teams have volunteered to participate in the testing, the Athletic reported.

The study, using rapid antibody tests, will measure whether people have been exposed to the coronavirus, organizers said. It's not the same test used to identify if someone is positive for the virus.

NFL HALL OF FAMER JACK YOUNGBLOOD ON 'VIRTUAL' DRAFT DUE TO COVID: 'MAYBE IT WILL MAKE THEM WORK HARDER'

The point of this study: to help researchers see how many people might have been exposed to the virus, but showed no symptoms.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This kind of information could help public officials determine whether it’s safe to relax social-distancing restrictions, which officials across the country have enacted to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.