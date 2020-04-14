Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says report that he held party is 'completely inaccurate'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has responded.

Prescott supposedly hosted a birthday party for a friend, and at one point last Friday night, 30 people were in attendance at his home in Texas, TMZ Sports reported Saturday.

Prescott denied any wrongdoing on Tuesday.

“I understand and accept that there are additional responsibilities and media scrutiny that come with being an NFL quarterback, but it is very frustrating and disappointing when people provide completely inaccurate information from anonymous sources, especially now,” Prescott said in a statement. “To set the record straight -- I know that we all need to do our best to socially distance and like everyone else, I am continuing to adjust to what that requires, but the truth is that I was with fewer than 10 people for a home dinner -- not a party -- on Friday night.”

One of the photos posted on TMZ’s site showed people much closer than six feet apart. The photos also included a table set for a meal that would have had everyone close to each other. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott reportedly showed up as well.

However, police said they were unable to verify whether Prescott was violating social-distancing guidelines during the party, the Forth Worth Star-Telegram noted.

“I am very sensitive to the challenges we are all facing and making sure to support the first responders and medical personnel and everyone else putting in long hours,” Prescott added. “We are all at a time when we need to keep educating ourselves about the importance of health and isolation during this pandemic.

“I will continue to make sure to do my part by following the guidelines until we are approved to start returning to normal activities.”