Magic's Anthony Black makes incredible dunk over four defenders in historic NBA game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black made his case for dunk of the year on Thursday as the team took on the Memphis Grizzlies in the league’s first regular-season game in Germany.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. lost the ball in the paint. Orlando started the fast break and got the ball into Black’s hands.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Black had one defender on him and three others about to converge when he hopped through one person in his way and went up and dunked the ball over four players. Orlando’s bench exploded, as did NBA fans in the Berlin crowd.

The bucket put the Magic up 109-107 with 2:24 left in the game.

The Black dunk was a part of an 11-2 run for the Magic. Orlando won the game, 118-111.

"I didn’t even know it was on four people (defenders)," he said, via NBA.com. "I just saw the rim, saw the help defender. My teammates told me about it back in the huddle. Just being aggressive."

Black finished with 21 points in the win as Orlando has picked up victories in three of their last four games. The Magic were down by as many as 20 points during the game.

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO BOOS HOME FANS AFTER BASKET AMID TRADE RUMORS: 'I DON'T THINK IT'S FAIR'

Paolo Banchero led the way with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Franz Wagner, in his return to the Magic lineup, had 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Wagner had missed more than a month with a high-ankle sprain but was able to return to his native country to play alongside his brother, Moritz, for the first time in more than a year. Moritz Wagner tore his left ACL in December 2024 and returned to the floor earlier this week.

Moritz Wagner scored seven points in 14 minutes against Memphis.

Jackson finished with 30 points for the Grizzlies, while Santi Aldama added 18 points and Cedric Coward had 17.

Orlando is 23-18 this season and sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Memphis is 17-23 this season and sits in 10th place in the Western Conference standings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.