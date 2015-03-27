Magic owner Rich DeVos recuperating after stroke

Orlando Magic owner and Amway Inc. co-founder Rich DeVos is recuperating following what was described as a mild stroke last month.

Amway, the Michigan-based direct sales company, said Wednesday that the 86-year-old DeVos was taken Aug. 19 to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids after having a stroke. The company says he was kept for tests and observation before being released Aug. 21.

The company says DeVos is in good condition and is recuperating at home.