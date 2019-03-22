Wofford's Fletcher Magee sets 3-pointer mark as Terriers top Seton Hall

Wofford guard Fletcher Magee set the Division I career record for 3-pointers as his team eliminated Seton Hall, 84-68, in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Thursday night.

Magee scored 24 points, shooting 7-of-12 on treys, to lead the seventh-seeded Terriers of Spartanburg, S.C., to a win against the 10th-seeded Pirates from South Orange, N.J.

The March Madness victory in Jacksonville, Fla., was Wofford's 21st consecutive win overall.

“The kid can shoot it,” teammate Cameron Jackson said. “When he’s open, I’m happy when he shoots it.”

Magee now has 509 3-pointers in four seasons, breaking the career mark set by Oakland’s Travis Bader in 2014. Duke’s J.J. Redick (457), Tennessee’s Chris Lofton (431) and Davidson’s Stephen Curry (414) also rank in the top 10.

The 6-foot-4 Terriers guard tied the mark on a four-point play in the first half and broke it in the opening minute of the second half.

“I definitely noticed the crowd was louder than just the normal 3,” Magee said. “But I feel like I didn’t get too caught up in it. It was a close game. I was just focused on doing whatever I could to help us continue to stretch our lead and win down the stretch. I feel like I was aware of it, but I just kind of blocked it out and tried to focus on winning.”

Wofford has been playing in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015, according to NCAA.com.

The Terriers will play second-seeded Kentucky on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.