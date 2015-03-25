Mackay sacked by Cardiff City

Cardiff, Wales (SportsNetwork.com) - Malky Mackay has been sacked as manager of Cardiff City FC, the club announced on Friday.

Mackay and club owner Vincent Tan have not seen eye-to-eye over the past several weeks leading up to the dismissal and was shown the door ahead of a meeting with Tan that was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

"The Board of Directors at Cardiff City Football Club have today relieved Malky Mackay of his duties," the club said in a statement. "A new first-team manager will be appointed in due course."

Tan also issued the following statement:

"There has been a good deal of publicity generated by and about Mr. Malky Mackay over the last few months. Indeed far too much dirty linen has been exposed to the public gaze. But, I stress, not by me. Indeed, I have deliberately not responded to this, hoping that the club can be judged on its football rather than personalized arguments about who said what to whom.

"I have, however, regretfully concluded that it is no longer fair to the club, its players, its fans, or the public more generally, for this uncomfortable state of affairs to continue. Cardiff City Football Club means far too much to us all for it to be distracted by this."

Mackay, 41, was appointed Cardiff manager in June 2011 and guided the team to the Championship title last year. Mackay leaves after 125 games in charge with a win rate of 43 percent.

First-team coaches David Kerslake and Joe McBride will lead the club in Saturday's home fixture against Sunderland.