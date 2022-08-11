Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Published

Mac Jones, many starters not expected to play for New England Patriots in first preseason game: report

Jones is entering his second NFL season

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The New England Patriots will not be putting their best foot forward in the team’s preseason opener Thursday night against the New York Giants

Quarterback Mac Jones and "most of the team's starters" are not expected to play in the Patriots' first preseason game, according to ESPN. 

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has a few words with QB Mac Jones during training camp. 

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has a few words with QB Mac Jones during training camp.  (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

New England’s offense has reportedly struggled during training camp as the Patriots adapt to life after Josh McDaniels, who left during the offseason to take the head coaching job in Las Vegas. 

"I'm going to figure it out. I always have. I always will," Jones said Tuesday, according to ESPN. "At the end of the day, you're going to have your ups and downs with anything new ... I think we're close on a lot of things. It's just that 2% we need to fix."

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks onto the practice field at Patriots Training Camp at Gillette Stadium. 

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks onto the practice field at Patriots Training Camp at Gillette Stadium.  (Photo by Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Head coach Bill Belichick has yet to officially announce the offensive coordinator with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge sharing duties leading the offense. 

The offense reportedly had one of their worst practices on Monday, with protection issues being a major area of concern. 

Quarterback Mac Jones during the New England Patriots practice at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots held their annual in-stadium practice for season ticket members and Foxborough residents. 

Quarterback Mac Jones during the New England Patriots practice at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots held their annual in-stadium practice for season ticket members and Foxborough residents.  (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"It's just getting the communication down," Jones said. "It's different than what we've done in the past."

"It is a little frustrating sometimes, but our offensive line, the actual players and coaches, are trying the best they can," Jones continued. "It's practice, and you can't really tell into you get into a game. But I have all the trust in the world in those guys."

The Giants are expected to play their healthy starters. Thursday night’s game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on NFL Network. 

