Lynx win second WNBA title in three years

Duluth, GA (SportsNetwork.com) - It was deja vu for Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus and the Minnesota Lynx.

Moore scored 23 points and the Lynx captured their second WNBA title in three years Thursday with an 86-77 win over the Atlanta Dream to sweep the WNBA Finals.

Minnesota also swept Atlanta in the 2011 WNBA Finals when Moore was the WNBA Rookie of the Year during the regular season.

This time Moore earned the WNBA Finals MVP.

"It means the world, just because I feel like it's just-- I'm spoiled right now because I have so many people around me that I appreciate and who have helped me so much from middle school to high school," said Moore, who grew up in Atlanta.

Augustus had 14 points and Rebekkah Brunson scored 15 with 12 rebounds for the Lynx, who lost to the Indiana Fever in last year's WNBA Finals.

Minnesota joined the 2010 Seattle Storm as the only team to go unbeaten during the postseason.

The Dream have been swept in the best-of-five finals in three of the last four seasons.

Two-time reigning WNBA scoring champion Angel McCoughtry scored 13 points for Atlanta.

"I felt like for the most part we answered their buckets with buckets, but we just didn't get the stops we needed at the right time down the stretch," Dream guard Jasmine Thomas said.

The Lynx led 40-37 at the break, but opened the second half on a 20-7 burst to seize control.

Brunson had 10 points and Moore added seven during the swing. Monica Wright's 3-point play made it 60-44 in favor of Minnesota.

Atlanta never got closer than seven the rest of the way.

Earlier, Minnesota jumped out to a 13-3 start and led comfortably through the opening half before five unanswered points to close the second by Atlanta pulled the Dream with three heading into the locker room.

Thursday's game was played in Duluth, about 25 miles away from the Dream's usual home in Atlanta because of a scheduling conflict with Disney On Ice at Philips Arena.