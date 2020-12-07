LPGA star Cristie Kerr, caddie recovering after golf cart crash

LPGA star Cristie Kerr and her caddie were injured in a golf cart crash Friday and they were unable to continue in the tournament she was playing in, her husband said.

Erik Stevens told Golfweek that Kerr’s crash occurred early Friday before the start of the second round of the Volunteers of America Classic at the Olden American Golf Club in Texas. Kerr and her caddie, Matt Gelczis, suffered serious injuries but were released from the hospital later Friday.

The details of the golf cart crash were not immediately released. Golfweek reported that Kerr’s participation in the U.S. Women’s Open was still up in the air. She hasn’t missed the major tournament since 1998.

Kerr, 43, is one of the best golfers on the LPGA Tour.

She turned professional in 1996 and joined the LPGA Tour in 1997. Since then, she’s racked up 20 wins on the Tour, including a 2007 win at the U.S. Women’s Open and a 2010 victory at the Women’s PGA Championship. She also has victories on the Ladies European Tour and the Symetra Tour.

Her last victory came in 2017 at the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia event. She defeated Jacqui Concolino, Shanshan Feng and Danielle Kang by one stroke.

She missed the cut at last year’s U.S. Women’s Open.