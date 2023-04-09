Expand / Collapse search
Louisville Cardinals
Louisville's Hailey Van Lith enters transfer portal after tournament run

Van Lith scored more than 1,500 points in three seasons

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Louisville star Hailey Van Lith entered the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday after three seasons with the Cardinals, scoring more than 1,500 points in her career.

Van Lith’s move came days after Louisville lost to Iowa in the Elite Eight. She’s set to graduate from Louisville in May, earning her degree in finance in three years. She has two more years of eligibility left because of the COVID year.

Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith looks to pass as Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke defends in the Elite 8 game of the NCAA Tournament, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

"It's been an honor over the last three years to have had the opportunity to pour my passion and heart into Louisville," she wrote on Instagram. "This city has impacted my life in so many ways and helped shape me into the person I am today. The Louisville community has given to me selflessly. I will never forget your unwavering support."

She averaged a career-high 19.7 points per game during the 2022-23 season. She averaged 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists. She scored a total of 1,553 points in the three years.

Louisville guard Hailey Van Lith is congratulated by teammates during the Elite 8 game against Iowa in the NCAA Tournament, March 26, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

"We thank Hailey for her contributions to this program, this school and this community," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "She has done everything we have asked of her over the past three years, and we wish her the very best in her final collegiate season and beyond."

Van Lith wasn’t the only top name to enter the transfer portal.

Cal’s Jayda Curry entered the portal and committed to Louisville earlier in the week. DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow announced her plans to transfer as well.

Hailey Van Lith of the Louisville Cardinals warms up prior to their game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the semifinals of the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament on March 4, 2023, in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Lance King/Getty Images)

It’s unclear where Van Lith will land.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.