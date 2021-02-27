Louis Nix, missing Notre Dame, NFL player, is found dead: report

Louis Nix, a former NFL defensive lineman who was a college standout at Notre Dame has been found dead after going missing earlier this week.

Nix's mother confirmed the death of her 29-year-old son to Ben Becker, a reporter with FOX 30 in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office also confirmed that Nix had been found but did not immediately comment on his condition, the Florida Times-Union of Jacksonville reported

Nix, a third-round pick by the NFL's Houston Texans in 2014, reportedly went missing in Florida, FOX 30's Becker reported previously, saying Nix’s mother hadn’t heard from her son in a few days.

"Last communication of anyone seeing him was Tuesday," Nix’s mother told the outlet. "Can’t call him because voice mail is full and people he talks to daily have not heard from him. Not like him."

Nix’s mother believed her son was in danger. Earlier Saturday, Becker tweeted out that the mother had no new information on her son's whereabouts.

A three-year starter for the Fighting Irish, Nix was shot in December while putting air in the tires of his car. Nix said at the time that the bullet hit his sternum and entered his lung, which was then removed during surgery.

After his short stint with the Texans, Nix was eventually claimed by the New York Giants and then joined the practice squads of the then-Washington Redskins and Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2016. Nix had a handful of knee surgeries, which ultimately put an end to his NFL career.