Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Rams
Published

Los Angeles Rams 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Rams' opponents had a combined record of 140-132 in 2020

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Jimmy Johnson joins 'Fox & Friends' to reveal FOX NFL Week 1 scheduleVideo

Jimmy Johnson joins 'Fox & Friends' to reveal FOX NFL Week 1 schedule

FOX NFL analyst Jimmy Johnson previews the full NFL regular season schedule release, set to air Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Los Angeles Rams somehow came out of the NFC West with a wildcard playoff spot in the midst of a whacky 2020 season.

The Rams were bounced in the NFC Divisional Round and it forced the team to re-evaluate what it was doing on offense. Los Angeles traded Jared Goff, its former top draft pick who led them to a Super Bowl just over two years ago, to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With a bigger arm at quarterback and a solid defense led by Aaron Donald, the Rams could be looking at another run to the playoffs out of the NFC West. Winning the division isn’t going to be any easier as their rivals are loaded up and ready to go as well.

The Rams are expected to welcome fans into SoFi Stadium for the first time this season. They will do so before their roommates, the Los Angeles Chargers, get to host a game in the relatively new building. In Week 1, the Rams will take on the Chicago Bears.

Los Angeles will wrap the season in Week 18 at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s who the Rams will be matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Bears, Lions, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Titans

Away Opponents: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Packers, Vikings, Giants, Texans, Colts, Ravens

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 140-132

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Here’s the Rams’ 2021 regular-season schedule:

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_