Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 15, 2015

Los Angeles Lakers hold off Rockets in overtime, claim West's 7th seed with 99-95 victory

By | Associated Press
  • 64a3e1b5-Rockets Lakers Basketball
    Image 1 of 2

    Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard, center, is fouled by Houston Rockets' Omer Asik, of Turkey, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (The Associated Press)

  • ebf783ab-Rockets Lakers Basketball
    Image 2 of 2

    Houston Rockets' James Harden reacts after making a 3-pointer during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Wednesday, April 17, 2013. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (The Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES – Steve Blake scored 24 points, Pau Gasol added his seventh career triple-double, and the Los Angeles Lakers secured the seventh playoff seed in the Western Conference with a 99-95 overtime victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Dwight Howard had 16 points and 18 rebounds, and the All-Star center blocked James Harden's shot in the final seconds of overtime for the Lakers (45-37), who only clinched a playoff berth about 10 minutes before tipoff in their season finale.

After winning once more without Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash, Los Angeles will face second-seeded San Antonio in the first round.

Chandler Parsons hit a tying 3-pointer from three steps behind the line at the regulation buzzer for the Rockets (45-37), who will face top-seeded Oklahoma City after losing four of six to end the regular season.