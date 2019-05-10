Los Angeles mayor declares city a Clippers town, while Lakers fan plans protest

The Los Angeles Clippers appear to be the city's favored team as the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly set to face protests outside the Staples Center on Friday.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday officially declared that he’s at the helm of a Clippers town. He was asked by TMZ Sports he thought the tides have shifted in the city.

“Right now, it’s a Clippers,” Garcetti admitted before saying he was a Lakers fan until the day he dies. “I love the Clippers, I don’t hate them. Just, I’m always Lakers.”

Meanwhile, Charlie Rivers, a Lakers fan, urged others to protest outside the Staples Center. The user expressed their frustration with the way owner Jeanie Buss is running the team and the influence adviser Kurt Rambis and his wife have on the team.

The Lakers reportedly lost out on bringing in Ty Lue as its new head coach and rumors about LeBron James being traded have swirled around them.

“Due to recent news that has come to light in regards to the reasoning, circumstances, & accumulation in which the handling of hiring Tyronn Lue was done, I announce this statement: I announce a protest in response to Ms. Jeanie Buss’s decision making that has impacted the overall ability of the Lakers Organization to operate as a successful franchise,” Rivers said in a press release.

“Many others and I find it disturbing the amount of influence Kurt & Linda Rambis have on the organization. This method of production being based off nepotism, personal friendships, rather than valued experience is alarming. So much so, that we, a section of the Lakers fanbase, believe that this method of conducting business is a net negative for the organization.”

The user added that the protest didn't represent the entire fan base but only those who are frustrated with the way things have been run recently.

“We have no issue with Jeanie Buss, Kurt Rambis, or Linda Rambis personally, but are opposed to their decision making,” the release said.

The protest is set for 12 p.m. local time.