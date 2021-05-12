Los Angeles Chargers 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Los Angeles Chargers have a young team, a new head coach and the will to raise some eyebrows during the 2021 season.

The Chargers moved on from Philip Rivers before the 2020 season and were forced to go with Justin Herbert after Tyrod Taylor suffered a freak injury before the start of an early-season game. Herbert ended up winning the 2020 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and is poised to continue his streak.

Los Angeles also hired Brandon Staley after several years with Anthony Lynn calling plays. Staley came over from the Los Angeles Rams where he served as the team’s defensive coordinator. He’s only been in the NFL since the 2017 season.

The Chargers are probably not close to dethroning the Kansas City Chiefs from the top of the division but if everyone stays healthy the team could easily make some kind of waves in the AFC.

Los Angeles starts Week 1 on the road against Washington on Sept. 12. The team will end the season on Jan. 9 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team is also expected to welcome fans into SoFi Stadium for the first time ever this season as well.

Here’s who the Chargers will be matching up with in 2021.

Home Opponents: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Browns, Steelers, Patriots, Cowboys, Giants, Vikings

Away Opponents: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Ravens, Bengals, Texans, Eagles, Washington

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 133-137-2

Here’s the Chargers’ 2021 regular-season schedule: